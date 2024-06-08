DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

MATTO&DISPERATISSIMO FEST VOL.1

Open Factory Auditorium
Sat, 8 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsNichelino
€12.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

MATTO&DISPERATISSIMO NIGHT. VOL. 1

È la festa di festa di fine anno scolastico di Concerti Fuori Sede. Il Vol. 1 si svolge alle porte di Torino nella cornice green di Open Factory.

LINE UP:

SLEAP-E

BRX!T

NARRATORE URBANO

FLAME PARADE

KANERVA...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Reverse ETS.

Venue

Open Factory Auditorium

Via Del Castello 15, 10042 Nichelino città metropolitana di Torino, Italia
Doors open6:00 pm

