MATTO&DISPERATISSIMO NIGHT. VOL. 1
È la festa di festa di fine anno scolastico di Concerti Fuori Sede. Il Vol. 1 si svolge alle porte di Torino nella cornice green di Open Factory.
LINE UP:
SLEAP-E
BRX!T
NARRATORE URBANO
FLAME PARADE
KANERVA...
