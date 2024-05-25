Top track

Jerk X Jollof: After Dark (Memorial Weekend Madness After Party)

Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre
Sat, 25 May, 10:00 pm
PartyDetroit
About

DETROIT! The time has come... we're back at The Skip & The Aretha on May 25th for our staple #MemorialWeekendMadness experience! 1 Day, Two Events = a whole lotta vibes! Meet us at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater for the night time vibes – kicking off rig...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Jerk X Jollof.
Lineup

Jerk X Jollof

Venue

Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

2600 Atwater St, Detroit, MI 48207, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

