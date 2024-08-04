DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

CAMDEN FRINGE - Lulu Poppplewell: Work in Progress

The Bill Murray
Sun, 4 Aug, 5:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Returning from her sell-out debut hour, Lulu brings you a new work in progress show about being a yucky young lady. Expect worms, sebum and blind angels.

‘Biting wit and playful punchlines’ (British Comedy Guide, 2023 Recommended Shows)

‘Incredibly bubbl...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lulu Popplewell

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open5:00 pm
