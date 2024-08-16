Top track

Big Beat Strong

The Woggles

The 100 Club
Fri, 16 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Direct from Athens, Georgia, USA

Garage Rock Group

THE WOGGLES

+ special guests: The Len Price 3

+ special guest: The Galileo 7

For a band to not only last beyond 30 years together but keep scaling more imposing heights, it's going to need a sense o...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AGMP.
Lineup

The Woggles, The Len Price 3, The Galileo 7

Venue

100 Oxford St, Fitzrovia, London W1D 1LL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
320 capacity
