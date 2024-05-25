DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Friday Nights After Hour 12:30am

Los Globos
Sat, 25 May, 12:30 am
DJLos Angeles
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Los Globos present after hour . Doors will open from 12:30-4:00.This is where LA party go after all events . The party doesn't die out until you quit . We play the best Hip Hop - Reggaeton- EDM - Techno . 2 rooms of the best music

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Los Globos.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Los Globos

3040 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Doors open12:30 am

