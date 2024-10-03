Top track

Want You! Like a Cigarette

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Courettes

Night & Day Café
Thu, 3 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsManchester
£16.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Want You! Like a Cigarette
Got a code?

About

The Courettes is an explosive rock duo from Denmark and Brazil who found the perfect blend between garage rock, 60s Girl Group, Wall of Sound, r&b, surf music and doo wop. Like The Ronettes meet The Ramones at a wild party at Gold Star Studios echo chamber...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hey! Manchester.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Courettes

Venue

Night & Day Café

26 Oldham Street, Manchester M1 1JN
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
220 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.