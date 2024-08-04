DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jamaican Independence Day Special + Outside DJ

Hootananny Brixton
Sun, 4 Aug, 5:00 pm
Free
About

🇯🇲 Free Entry Jamaican Independence Party 🇯🇲

All roads lead to Hoots for a Reggae Sunday Special with Lloyd Coxsone

OUTSIDE DJ TO START FROM 6PM

Come down and enjoy the sunshine & riddims inna Brixton stylee! 🌞

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required)
Hootananny Brixton.

Lineup

Lloyd Coxsone, Sir Lloyd Coxsone Outernational Sound System

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm
Accessibility information

