Top track

Adam Paddock - SWEET OHIO LIGHT

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SWEET OHIO LIGHT TOUR: Part 2 - Adam Paddock

Hotel Ziggy
Thu, 25 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsWest Hollywood
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Adam Paddock - SWEET OHIO LIGHT
Got a code?

About

Adam Paddock brings his best midwest energy to the smallest venues along the west coast. After selling nearly 1000 tickets in Ohio & opening for Judah & the Lion, MAX, and Kings Kaleidoscope, you don't want to miss this huge stage performer, on such a smal...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Hotel Ziggy.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Adam Paddock

Venue

Hotel Ziggy

8462 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.