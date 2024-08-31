DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Paraiso: House Music All Night Long

Night Tales
Sat, 31 Aug, 8:00 pm
DJLondon
From £9.59The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

**

💞 THE TERRACE & ROOM 2 IS FREE ENTRY

💞 PAID TICKETS REQUIRED FOR CLUB ACCESS

💞 EVERY FRIDAY + SATURDAY UNTIL 3AM

💞 WALK-INS ALWAYS WELCOME

💞 FREE TABLE RESERVATIONS VIA OUR INSTAGRAM.

💞 LAST ENTRY 2AM.

**

18+

NO ID / NO ENTRY.

ID SCANNER...

This is an 18+ event. Bring your ID card with you. ID Scanner in place.
Presented by Night Tales.
£
Lineup

Venue

Night Tales

14 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
800 capacity

