The Magic Numbers

Concorde 2
Fri, 31 Jan 2025, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£29.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

The Magic Numbers are an UK-based four piece comprising two pairs of siblings (Romeo and Michele Stodart, Sean and Angela Gannon) who are known for their unique harmonies, melodic hooks, songwriting craftsmanship and timeless sound.

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Lout Promotions.
The Magic Numbers

Concorde 2

Madeira Shelter Hall, Madeira Dr, Brighton BN2 1EN
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity
