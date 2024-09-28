DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Le concert Le Temps de l'Indépendance organisé par Hystry Kultur promet une célébration mémorable des artistes indépendants du rap français. Prévu pour le 28 septembre 2024 à La Place, cet événement s'annonce comme une véritable ode à la créativité et à la...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.