Le temps de l'indépendance

La Place
Sat, 28 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Le concert Le Temps de l'Indépendance organisé par Hystry Kultur promet une célébration mémorable des artistes indépendants du rap français. Prévu pour le 28 septembre 2024 à La Place, cet événement s'annonce comme une véritable ode à la créativité et à la...

Tout public
Présenté par Hystry Kultur et La Place.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

La Place

10 Passage de la Canopée, 75001 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

