At the Rainbow’s End

The Courtyard Theatre
Fri, 14 Jun, 3:00 pm
TheatreLondon
From £6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

At the Rainbow’s End is a brand new verbatim play based entirely on interviews with older LGBT people about their experiences of homophobia and transphobia either in care homes, a retirement community and when receiving ‘care’ in their own home. The piece...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Claire Summerskill
Lineup

Venue

The Courtyard Theatre

Bowling Green Walk, 40 Pitfield St, London N1 6EU
Doors open2:00 pm

