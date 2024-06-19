DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kaelin Ellis

Gold-Diggers
Wed, 19 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Influences, Lakeland, FL based multi-instrumentalist and producer Kaelin Ellis deftly straddles the labels of funk, hip hop, electronic music and space age jazz for a sound as fresh and exciting as the young producer himself. Already a Multi-Platinum music...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kaelin Ellis

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.