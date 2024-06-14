DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Septem Festival presents: A Serenade

Le Mazette
Fri, 14 Jun, 8:00 pm
PartyParis
From €11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Le temps s’écoule différemment selon la vitesse à laquelle on se déplace dans l’espace. Septem correspond à une suspension de l’instant, à la synchronisation des corps en mouvement lors d’une célébration festive intimiste et englobante, à la rencontre de c...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Le Mazette.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Merve

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open5:00 pm

