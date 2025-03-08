Top track

Ian Mcnabb (The Icicle Works) - Brighton/Hove

The Brunswick
Sat, 8 Mar 2025, 7:30 pm
£21.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Twenty Music Roots Presents

Ian McNabb from (The Icicle Works) live at The Brunswick, Brighton/Hove on Saturday 8th March 2025

Ticket price: £20.00 + booking fee

Age restrictions: 18+

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Twenty Music Roots
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ian McNabb

Venue

The Brunswick

The Brunswick, 17 Holland Rd, Hove BN3 1JF, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

