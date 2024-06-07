Top track

Spike Express

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fedele (Album Launch), Magit Cacoon

E1
Fri, 7 Jun, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Spike Express
Got a code?

About

Hailing from Southern Italy, exploring the tension between maximal impact and subliminal experimentation, Fedele presents an uncompromising vision of modernist machine music. His sound fuses the edgy sonic tweaking of electro, the motorik thrust of techno...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by E1 London.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fedele, Magit Cacoon, Vomee

Venue

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.