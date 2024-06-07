DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Hailing from Southern Italy, exploring the tension between maximal impact and subliminal experimentation, Fedele presents an uncompromising vision of modernist machine music. His sound fuses the edgy sonic tweaking of electro, the motorik thrust of techno...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.