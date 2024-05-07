DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Kurt has been playing around town (and beyond) in clubs, bars and restaurants for many years. Some recent places have included The Camel, Triple Crossing, Stone Brewery, Hardywood, and Gather and Hem. Over the years, he's played at the Flood Zone, Alley Ka...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.