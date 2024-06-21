DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Formed in 1969, the original street band fuses soulful sounds with a mission to spread a message of brotherhood and harmony.
The year was 1969… and these ‘kids’ had the nerve to carry the name WAR at a time when peace was the slogan in an anti-Vietnam Uni...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.