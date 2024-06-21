Top track

Low Rider

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

WAR

Royal Festival Hall
Fri, 21 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Low Rider
Got a code?

About

Formed in 1969, the original street band fuses soulful sounds with a mission to spread a message of brotherhood and harmony.

The year was 1969… and these ‘kids’ had the nerve to carry the name WAR at a time when peace was the slogan in an anti-Vietnam Uni...

This is a 14+ event
Part of Chaka Khan's Meltdown, presented by Southbank Centre.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

War

Venue

Royal Festival Hall

Southbank Centre, Belvedere Rd, Lambeth, London SE1 8XX, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.