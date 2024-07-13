Top track

DBN Gogo & Atmos Blaq - UTHANDO (feat. Yumbs, Shazmicsoul, Dr Thulz, Mashudu & Leandra.Vert)

Somerset House Summer Series: DBN Gogo + Guests

Somerset House
Sat, 13 Jul, 4:00 pm
£31.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The multi-platinum selling superstar South African Amapiano DJ and producer DBN Gogo takes over the opening Summer Series Saturday with an afternoon and evening featuring special guest DJs plus live full band sets.

Presented by Somerset House Trust in partnership with Metropolis Music.
Lineup

DBN Gogo

Venue

Somerset House

Strand, London WC2R 1LA
Doors open4:00 pm
Accessibility information

