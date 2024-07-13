DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The multi-platinum selling superstar South African Amapiano DJ and producer DBN Gogo takes over the opening Summer Series Saturday with an afternoon and evening featuring special guest DJs plus live full band sets.
Please be aware your tickets will be sen...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.