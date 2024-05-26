Top track

Tiffany Poon: London Debut

Queen Elizabeth Hall - Southbank Centre
Sun, 26 May, 3:00 pm
About

The emerging pianist presents a programme of Schumann, Ravel, Bach and Chopin, concluding with Chopin’s intricate 24 Preludes.

‘Pianist Tiffany Poon is one of those rare phenomena that come along once in every generation to upend our preconceptions,’ Bach...

For age 7+
Tiffany Poon is presented by the Southbank Centre & Askonas Holt.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tiffany Poon

Venue

Queen Elizabeth Hall - Southbank Centre

Belvedere Rd, London SE1, UK
Doors open2:30 pm

