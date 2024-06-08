DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Boiler Room: Gurugram (Delhi NCR) | Day 1

Venue (TBA), Delhi NCR
Sat, 8 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsDelhi
₹3,194.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

This June, the Boiler Room World Tour is coming to Gurugram (Delhi NCR). Expect the best in electronic music from a roster of some of India’s most exciting artists, plus frontrunners from across the globe.

Supported by Budweiser.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Arcade.

Venue

Venue (TBA), Delhi NCR

Gurugram
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.