DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Stockholm, we're back! If you thought last year's double sold-out bill was big, wait until you see what we've got in store for this August – techno & hard dance heads, all eyes on you.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.