Boiler Room: Stockholm

Venue TBA (Stockholm)
Fri, 30 Aug, 9:00 pm
DJStockholm
€46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Stockholm, we're back! If you thought last year's double sold-out bill was big, wait until you see what we've got in store for this August – techno & hard dance heads, all eyes on you.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Boiler Room.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Venue TBA (Stockholm)

Stockholm, Sweden
Doors open9:00 pm

