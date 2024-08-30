Top track

Faster Horses - Til Valmue

Boiler Room: Stockholm

Distriktfem
Fri, 30 Aug, 9:00 pm
DJStockholm
About

Stockholm, we're back! If you thought last year's double sold-out bill was big, wait until you see what we've got in store for this August. The heavyweight program explores the spectrum of techno. We invite our favourite hedonists Teletech to host alongsid...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Boiler Room.
Lineup

7
Jessie Granqvist, Kander, Faster Horses and 7 more

Venue

Distriktfem

Hallgränd 19, 121 62 Johanneshov, Sweden
Doors open9:00 pm

