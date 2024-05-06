Top track

Pokey LaFarge - One You, One Me

Pokey LaFarge Performance + Signing

Rough Trade NYC
Mon, 6 May, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Pokey LaFarge

When Pokey LaFarge first heard the music of bluegrass pioneer Bill Monroe at age 16, he couldn’t swap his guitar for a mandolin quick enough. A passion for Americana music and its history quickly blossomed, with the Illinois-born singer-songwriter independ Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Pokey LaFarge will be appearing in person at Rough Trade NYC on Monday, May 6th at 6pm, for a live performance and signing store-purchased copies of his new album, Rhumba Country out 5/10 on New West.

Your ticket provides free entry to the event.

Perform...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Rough Trade NYC.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pokey LaFarge

Venue

Rough Trade NYC

30 Rockefeller Plaza (6th Avenue, btw 49 & 50 St), New York, NY 10112, USA
Doors open5:45 pm

