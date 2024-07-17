Top track

Get out of My Head

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sofia Bolt, Jonny Kosmo

Zebulon
Wed, 17 Jul, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$20.09The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Get out of My Head
Got a code?

About

Sofia Bolt, Jonny Kosmo

A record release celebration of Sofia Bolt's sophomore album "Vendredi Minuit". Special guests TBA.

Sofia Bolt is the French-born musician, songwriter, and producer, Amélie Rousseaux. Her nostalgic debut album, Waves, released in...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sofia Bolt, Jonny Kosmo

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.