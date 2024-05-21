DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Altars, Artificial Brain

Trans-Pecos
Tue, 21 May, 10:00 pm
GigsBrooklyn
$19.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Australia's ALTARS hit NYC fresh off their Maryland Death Fest apperance, joined by NY's always killer ARTIFICIAL BRAIN

Presented by Saint Vitus, Ripping Headaches Promotions + Hierophant Booking

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Altars, Artificial Brain

Venue

Trans-Pecos

9-15 Wyckoff Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.