Jorge.

The Victoria
Thu, 30 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Scruff of the Neck presents

Jorge.

Listen: https://spoti.fi/43eQi1Y
Instagram: @jorgeincolor

Thursday 30 May 2024 | The Victoria, London
With support
18+ | £12 Adv | Doors 19:30

www.scruffoftheneck.com
www.yearsendfest.com

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Scruff Of The Neck.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open7:30 pm

