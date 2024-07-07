Top track

Systema Solar - El Amarillo

Systema Solar

extra bal
Sun, 7 Jul, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€27.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Systema Solar - El Amarillo
Plongez dans l’univers électropical du collectif des caraïbes colombiens SYSTEMA SOLAR.

Laissez-vous embarquer par le grand mix de Systema Solar, à la croisée des musiques électroniques et des sons et couleurs de la côte caraïbe colombienne.

Rentrez dans...

Tout public
Présenté par extra bal.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Systema Solar

extra bal

10 bis Rue De L'hippodrome, 93400 Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine, France
Doors open8:00 pm

