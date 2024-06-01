Top track

Not Havin Fun - demo

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SelectCon Atlanta

Guardian Works Atlanta
Sat, 1 Jun, 2:00 pm
TalkAtlanta
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Not Havin Fun - demo
Got a code?

About

Calling all Artists and Creators! SelectCon is coming to Atlanta for the first time. Join Steve Stoute, CEO of UnitedMasters, and special guests on June 1st for the ultimate music masterclass, blending education, motivation, and networking into one epic ex...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by UnitedMasters.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Anisa , DJ Ohso, Steve Stoute

Venue

Guardian Works Atlanta

775 Echo Street Northwest, Atlanta, Georgia 30318, United States
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.