Top track

Peter Kernel - Eeoo

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Peter Kernel + Rocket Cairo | Lingua Comune Fest

Circolo Gagarin
Fri, 10 May, 9:30 pm
GigsBusto Arsizio
€13.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Peter Kernel - Eeoo
Got a code?

About

I Peter Kernel sono un duo di base in Svizzera costituito dalla cantante canadese Barbara Lehnhoff e dal chitarrista ticinese Aris Bassetti, con all'attivo più di 800 concerti in giro per l'Europa. Si definisco con un misto di art-pop-punk-rock, dal sound...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione di promozione sociale 26per1.

Lineup

Peter Kernel, Rocket Cairo

Venue

Circolo Gagarin

Via Luigi Galvani, 2, 21052 Busto Arsizio VA, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.