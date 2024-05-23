Top track

La Bringue GIRLS ONLY

Le Cavern
Thu, 23 May, 10:00 pm
PartyParis
From €5

About

Ladiiiiiies, soyez prêtes à plonger dans une soirée exceptionnelle ! À La Bringue, on vous réserve une expérience unique, 100% girls only, où la nuit s'annonce ÉPIQUE.

Ce qui vous attend :

💃 Ambiance en petit comité, parfaite pour les filles qui viennen...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par La Bringue.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Le Cavern

21 Rue Dauphine, 75006 Paris, France
Doors open10:00 pm

