Top track

Swamp Dogg, Guitar Shorty, Bon Iver - I'll Pretend

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Swamp Dogg, James Intveld, DJ Jonathan Toubin

Zebulon
Fri, 31 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$26.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Swamp Dogg, Guitar Shorty, Bon Iver - I'll Pretend
Got a code?

About

Swamp Dogg, James Intveld, DJ Jonathan Toubin

“Not a lot of people talk about the true origins of bluegrass music,” says Swamp Dogg, “but it came from Black people. The banjo, the washtub, all that stuff started with African Americans. We were playing it...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Swamp Dogg

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.