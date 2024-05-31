DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Swamp Dogg, James Intveld, DJ Jonathan Toubin
“Not a lot of people talk about the true origins of bluegrass music,” says Swamp Dogg, “but it came from Black people. The banjo, the washtub, all that stuff started with African Americans. We were playing it...
