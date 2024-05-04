DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us at Alfies' for a performance by a modern jazz fusion trio led by the UK's drummer juggernaut, Jamie Murray. Jamie is an established drummer in the UK jazz scene and an official Gretsch artist. He has played with most of his contemporaries and peers...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.