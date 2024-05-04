Top track

Jamie Murray - Fighting Is Optional

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Night Train ft. Jamie Murray Trio

Alfie's
Sat, 4 May, 10:30 pm
GigsLondon
£20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Jamie Murray - Fighting Is Optional
Got a code?

About

Join us at Alfies' for a performance by a modern jazz fusion trio led by the UK's drummer juggernaut, Jamie Murray. Jamie is an established drummer in the UK jazz scene and an official Gretsch artist. He has played with most of his contemporaries and peers...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Soho Live Music Club.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jamie Murray

Venue

Alfie's

49 Greek Street, Westminster, London, W1D 4EG, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm
Event ends12:30 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.