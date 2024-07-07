Top track

***HIDDEN TRACK***

Prince Daddy & The Hyena

Woodlands Tavern
Sun, 7 Jul, 6:00 pm
GigsColumbus
$29.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Prince Daddy and the Hyena

Saturdays At Your Place

Riley!

Carpool

Woodlands Tavern
6:00 PM Doors

This is an all ages event.
Presented by BravoArtist.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Prince Daddy & The Hyena, saturdays at your place, Riley! and 1 more

Venue

Woodlands Tavern

1200 West 3rd Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43212, United States
Doors open6:00 pm
300 capacity

