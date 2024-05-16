DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Seanchoíche Melbourne/Naarm | Beginnings

The Grace Darling
Thu, 16 May, 7:30 pm
€34.58The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
S﻿eanchoíche is a storytelling night founded in Dublin, and is expanding across the world. It is a night for people from all corners, backgrounds, and identities to come together and listen and engage with stories told by volunteer speakers. These stories Read more

Event information

S﻿eanchoíche (pronounced 'SHANNA-KEY-HA') is coming back to Melbourne for two shows in May to the Grace Darling!

Stories told will revolve around the theme of BEGINNINGS on May 16th.

S﻿eanchoíche is a storytelling night founded in Dublin, and is expandin...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Seanchoíche.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Seanchoíche

The Grace Darling

114 Smith Street, Collingwood Victoria 3066, Australia
Doors open7:30 pm

