Jorge Ben Jor - Berenice / O Telefone Tocou Novamente / Denise Rei / Que Pena / O Dia em Que O Sol Declarou O Seu Amor Pela Terra (Ao vivo)

SONIDOS! Social Club

Oslo Hackney
Wed, 15 May, 7:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Celebrating the music of South America every Wednesday at Oslo Hackney

Vinyl DJs playing Tropicália / Disco / Jazz & more

2 for £12 Caipirinha's 'til midnight

Venezuelan street food from Arepa & Co

FREE ENTRY!

This is a 18+ event
Presented by DHP FAMILY.
Venue

Oslo Hackney

1a Amhurst Road, Hackney, London, E8 1LL, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm
370 capacity
