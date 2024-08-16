DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

On the Meadow Festival 2024

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road
Fri, 16 Aug, 5:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join us at London’s Signature Brew Blackhorse Road on August 16th for a day of unforgettable new music!

On the Meadow 2024 is a festival celebrating new and old bands alike.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Emergency Break, The Ariston, Toby Sebastian

Venue

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road

Unit 15, Uplands Business Park, Blackhorse Ln, Walthamstow, London E17 5QJ, UK
Doors open5:00 pm

