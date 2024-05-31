Top track

kryptogram - Echoplex

kryptogram

Sound Nightclub
Fri, 31 May, 10:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$28.33

About

For table reservations please contact: reservations@soundnightclub.com

For any ticketing questions please reach out via our help form: https://dice.fm/contact

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Sound.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

kryptogram

Venue

Sound Nightclub

1642 N Las Palmas Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
600 capacity

