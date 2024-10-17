Top track

8ruki & Mister V - OH LAla!!

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

8ruki

4bis
Thu, 17 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsRennes
€24.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

8ruki & Mister V - OH LAla!!
Got a code?

About

Mots après mots, phrases après phrases, 8ruki continue de prendre sa place dans le monde du rap français : celle d’un artiste aussi inclassable que fidèle à ses sens.

Du rap à la plug, du boom-bap à la trap, des sonorités afros aux mélodies chant...

Tout public
Cartel [BZH] présente, en accord avec Super ! :
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

8ruki

Venue

4bis

4b Cours Des Alliés, 35000 Rennes, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
230 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.