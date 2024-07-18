Top track

Enjoyable Listens - Tear Up The Picture of My Kids

Enjoyable Listens + guests

The George Tavern
Thu, 18 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

After quickly selling out their last headline show, Louche doomcrooner, Enjoyable Listens and friends, return to the George Tavern to present an evening of sinister melody and gloomy groove.

-- £2 off our pizza if you show your DICE ticket 🍕 --

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The George Tavern
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Linfa Kear, Enjoyable Listens

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends2:30 am

