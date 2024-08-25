DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Poison Ruin formed in Philadelphia in 2020. It began as a solo recording project but developed into a full band by the end of the year. Their music combines classic anarcho/crust punk with a variety of influences including oi!, american post-punk, NWOBHM,...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.