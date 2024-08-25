Top track

Poison Ruïn - Härvest

Poison Ruïn + Can Kicker + Urine Mask + Mercy Room

Rough Trade Bristol
Sun, 25 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£15.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Poison Ruin formed in Philadelphia in 2020. It began as a solo recording project but developed into a full band by the end of the year. Their music combines classic anarcho/crust punk with a variety of influences including oi!, american post-punk, NWOBHM,...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Gravy Train.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Can Kicker, Poison Ruïn

Venue

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

