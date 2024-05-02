DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

OPRF Football Trivia Night

Robert's Westside
Thu, 2 May, 6:00 pm
SocialChicago
From $70.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Robert's Westside Welcomes

STRIKES TRIVIA NIGHT

Team Tickets Include: Pizza, Open Bar 6PM - 10PM (Beer/Seltzers, Wine, Mixed Drinks & N/A Drinks) + Trivia

Teams of 10 People: $600 + CC Processing Service Fees

Additional Ticket Option:

This is an 21`+ event
Presented by Robert's Westside.
Venue

Robert's Westside

7321 Madison Street, Forest Park, Illinois 60130, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

