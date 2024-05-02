DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Rooftop opens daily at 5PM
Happy Hour at 5PM, Show at 7PM
Serving Döner Kebab ALL NIGHT on the rooftop
Join us for Timi O’s exclusive release party for his upcoming project. Along with Aahhhli! and Dyna Edyne, this lineup is among the most talented in N...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.