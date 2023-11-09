Top track

Aurora Halal - Nasty 2

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ODD: Aurora Halal + Wrecked

Floyd Miami
Thu, 9 Nov, 10:00 pm
PartyMiami
From $14.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Aurora Halal - Nasty 2
Got a code?

About

OBJECTS DON'T DANCE

DOORS AT 10PM | 21+

THIS TICKET DOES NOT GRANT YOU ACCESS TO THE CLUB SPACE TERRACE ALL SALES FINAL - NO REFUNDS

From Miami with love,

🥀

#FloydMiami #LinkMiamiRebels #objectsdontdance

Floyd is now cigarette free. We thank you for Read more

Presented by Objects Don't Dance
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Aurora Halal, Wrecked

Venue

Floyd Miami

34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.