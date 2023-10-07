Top track

LeBron James

Do Nothing

Patterns
Sat, 7 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£13.75

About

JOY presents DO NOTHING

Nottingham based four piece Do Nothing is made up of vocalist Chris Bailey,guitarist Kasper Sandstrom, bassist Charles Howarth and Andrew Harrison ondrums.T heir sound is equal parts Roxy-esque art rock and Ze/Celluloidrecords no w Read more

Presented by JOY.

Lineup

Do Nothing

Venue

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity

