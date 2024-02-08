DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Duncan Laurence

Scala
Thu, 8 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£19.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

At the core of Duncan Laurence’s music is a flicker of hope. While the Dutch singer/songwriter—whose emotionally bruising “Arcade” won Eurovision in 2019 and became a global hit—frequently lays his soul bare, tackling issues such as heartbreak, loss, and l...

This is an 16+ event (Physical ID required)
Presented by Live Nation
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.