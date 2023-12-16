Top track

Inception - Gydra Remix

Virus 25: Part 3

The Steel Yard
Sat, 16 Dec, 11:00 pm
London
£28.31

Inception - Gydra Remix
About

☣️VIRUS 25: THE SEASON ☣️

💥3 Dates

💥Label Collaborations

💥World Exclusive B2Bs

💥Huge Special Unannounced Guests

💥Crazy Production

💥Uncompromising Sound

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Undivide Events
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

5
Ed Rush & Optical, Audio, Bailey and 5 more

Venue

The Steel Yard

13-16 Allhallows Ln, London EC4R 3UL
Doors open11:00 pm
800 capacity

