Tommy Prine

Gold-Diggers
Sun, 22 Oct, 7:00 pm
$22.99
Sid The Cat Presents

Tommy Prine

Jordan Smart

10/22/2023 at Gold-Diggers

21+

Tommy Prine's debut album "This Far South'' coming June 23, 2023 is not only a long awaited introduction but a testimony to Prine's 20's and the loss, love, and growth that h Read more

Presented by Sid The Cat.
Lineup

Tommy Prine, Jordan Smart

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

