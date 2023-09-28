DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

JJUUJJUU & FRIENDS (L.A. Witch)

Gold-Diggers
Thu, 28 Sept, 7:00 pm
Desert Daze + Marquee Marauders present JJUUJJUU & Friends residency at Gold Diggers

featuring very special guests

L.A. WITCH

LAENA ON VIOLIN

JOHNNY NASTY

plus San Diego Freakout DJs

MARQUEE MARAUDERS POP-UP

The annual closing ceremonies tradition o Read more

Presented by Gold-Diggers.

JJUUJJUU, LA Witch

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

