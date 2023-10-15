DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Charlie Hall / Chris Forsyth

Solar Myth
Sun, 15 Oct, 8:00 pm
$49.44
As part of the 2023 Philly Music Fest, Ars Nova Workshop celebrates the 50th anniversary of two landmark albums that expanded the boundaries of jazz fusion: Herbie Hancock’s Headhunters and the Carlos Santana / John McLaughlin collaboration Love Devotion S Read more

Presented by Ars Nova Workshop

Solar Myth

1131 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19147, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

